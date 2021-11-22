IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 999,912 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 999,912 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 54.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $985,000.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE stock opened at $100.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.90, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

