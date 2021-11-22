IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in eBay by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $675,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 5.5% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of eBay by 19.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 148,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,381 shares of company stock worth $7,577,934. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $74.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

