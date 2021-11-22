IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Discovery by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Discovery by 2.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Discovery by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

DISCA opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

