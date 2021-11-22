IFP Advisors Inc Has $305,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $210.51 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

