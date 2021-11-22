IFP Advisors Inc Has $341,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the second quarter worth $236,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 211.2% during the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 138,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILJ opened at $13.75 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.