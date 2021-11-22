IFP Advisors Inc Has $341,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the second quarter worth $236,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 211.2% during the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 138,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILJ opened at $13.75 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31.

