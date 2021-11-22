IFP Advisors Inc Has $382,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.10 and a 52 week high of $62.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

