IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,683.79.

Booking stock opened at $2,339.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,438.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,309.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

