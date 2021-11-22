IG Gold 1-Day Volume Tops $59,372.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $59,372.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

