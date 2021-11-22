iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iHuman by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 126,489 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iHuman by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 946,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 119,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iHuman by 428.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iHuman in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iHuman in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iHuman alerts:

Shares of NYSE IH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 8,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,104. iHuman has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.29 million and a PE ratio of -45.91.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. iHuman had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.