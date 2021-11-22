iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iHuman by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 126,489 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iHuman by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 946,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 119,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iHuman by 428.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iHuman in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iHuman in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 8,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,104. iHuman has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.29 million and a PE ratio of -45.91.
About iHuman
iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.
