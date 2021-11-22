Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s stock price was down 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 2,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 129,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.56.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $11,458,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $10,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $22,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

