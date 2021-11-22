iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) PT Raised to $23.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $7.17 on Thursday. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $154.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.81.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

