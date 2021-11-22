ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ImmuCell by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ImmuCell by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ImmuCell by 15.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ImmuCell by 21.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmuCell in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ImmuCell stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,593. ImmuCell has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $68.44 million, a P/E ratio of 884.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ImmuCell will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

