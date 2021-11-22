Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

