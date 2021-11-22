Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,132. Independent Bank has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

