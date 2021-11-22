InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in InflaRx by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InflaRx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

IFRX stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.74. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

