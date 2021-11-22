Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,682 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,203,000.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Shares of IEA opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The firm has a market cap of $551.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.