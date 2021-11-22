Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Inseego worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.