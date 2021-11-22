Insider Buying: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO Buys $52,500.00 in Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO John Temperato purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

