Insider Buying: Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) CEO Purchases $12,934.35 in Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) CEO Edward John Cooney acquired 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $12,934.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. 16.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

