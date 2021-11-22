Insider Buying: Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Director Acquires 85,000 Shares of Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Director Ismail Kola bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ATHX stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Athersys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATHX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Athersys by 1,583.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

