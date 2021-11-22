Insider Buying: Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) Insider Buys 76,237 Shares of Stock

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) insider David Beck acquired 76,237 shares of Merit Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £38,880.87 ($50,798.11).

Merit Group stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 51 ($0.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,142 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. Merit Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 47 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92.

About Merit Group

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

