Insider Selling: Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Sells $1,036,933.38 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $1,036,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $119.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

BRKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,119,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,677,000 after buying an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after purchasing an additional 963,427 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,749,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,339,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,073,000 after purchasing an additional 194,271 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

