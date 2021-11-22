Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells 18,392 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $26.38 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
