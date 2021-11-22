Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells 18,392 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $26.38 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

