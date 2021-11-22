Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $542,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FLYW stock opened at $41.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,596,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

