Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO Sells $1,870,687.32 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,870,687.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $41.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Flywire by 116.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

