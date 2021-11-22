Insider Selling: Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Sells $433,791.00 in Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $433,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $209.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 12.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 253.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

