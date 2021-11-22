Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Insider Sells $966,000.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $966,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 1.93. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,694,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

