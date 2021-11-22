Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Sells 8,416 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total transaction of $2,531,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $303.29 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $305.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.