Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Sells 8,416 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total transaction of $2,531,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MASI opened at $303.29 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $305.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 0.74.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
