Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $272,174.80 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RXRX opened at $19.81 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

