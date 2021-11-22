Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total transaction of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$234,427.50.

Shares of TSE:TIH traded down C$0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching C$112.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,758. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a one year low of C$84.61 and a one year high of C$113.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$108.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.47.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$997.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.5007953 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

TIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$120.61.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.