Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.90.

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.56. 236,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.16.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $386,868.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,795,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Insperity by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after purchasing an additional 542,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Insperity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Insperity by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

