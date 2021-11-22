Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Sells $135,090.00 in Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $867.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.59. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.