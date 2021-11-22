InsurAce (INSUR) Price Hits $1.62

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, InsurAce has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a total market cap of $18.23 million and $2.42 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00002874 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00070119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00073682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00092692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.31 or 0.07201156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,398.24 or 1.00173012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

