Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,607,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,209,066. Intel has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

