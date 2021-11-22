Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 528,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $200.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

