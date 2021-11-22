Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

