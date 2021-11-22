Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Rosemary Leith Buys 830 Shares

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Rosemary Leith acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25) per share, with a total value of £19,214.50 ($25,103.87).

Rosemary Leith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Rosemary Leith acquired 200 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,352 ($30.73) per share, with a total value of £4,704 ($6,145.81).

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 2,283 ($29.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,578 ($20.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,493 ($32.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,184.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,161.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

ICP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

