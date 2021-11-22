Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $16.27. 117,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

