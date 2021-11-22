Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IVAC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.91. 1,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,760. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a market cap of $120.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.92. Intevac has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

