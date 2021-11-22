Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $692.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

