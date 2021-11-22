Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 218.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:IVA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,559. Inventiva has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $19.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Inventiva by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in Inventiva by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Inventiva by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

