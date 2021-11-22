Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,224 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.07% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.