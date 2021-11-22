Invesco Ltd. Has $21.86 Million Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $21,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAC opened at $126.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $98.07 and a twelve month high of $140.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $3.4886 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

