Invesco Ltd. Has $22.98 Million Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,878 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $22,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970 over the last three months. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

NHI opened at $55.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.02%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

