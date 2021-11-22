Invesco Ltd. Has $24.05 Million Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,421 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $24,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.