Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,164,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.02% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $22,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 73,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 36,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,629,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after buying an additional 950,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 68,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 261,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 162,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.05 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.57 million, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

