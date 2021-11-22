Invesco Ltd. Purchases 3,246 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $23,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $86,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 25.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $162.88 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $138.04 and a one year high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

