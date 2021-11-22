Invesco Ltd. Purchases 437,442 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,287,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 316.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 58.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 21,478 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.57. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

