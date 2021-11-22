Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the October 14th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $35.42 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,176,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $344,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000.

