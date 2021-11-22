Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the October 14th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Shares of QQQJ opened at $35.42 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%.
