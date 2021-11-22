Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,680 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $406.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $288.07 and a 52-week high of $405.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

